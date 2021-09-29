Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky State Report Card details how students performed during height of COVID pandemic

The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by...
The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by students grades 3-8, 10 and 11 in spring 2021 to determine if students were doing well academically.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released its 2020-2021 School Report Card, which provides vital information about specific districts and student performance during a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by students grades 3-8, 10 and 11 in spring 2021 to determine if students were doing well academically. Due to the pandemic, states were able to extend testing windows and shorten tests if needed, though participation rates were lower.

“Participation on the state assessment was lower due to COVID-19 and in-person testing requirements, the report card says. “Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because number of test takers, changes to the assessment, and modified instructional settings.”

Additionally, specific school ratings from the 2020-2021 school year were not included.

“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.

View the State Report Card in the attachment below or click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS...
JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Hardin County is preparing for increased traffic when the new Ford plant begins production in...
Glendale traffic improvements planned ahead of new Ford plant project
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has the forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill strike enters third week as union claims negotiations stalled