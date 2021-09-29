Kentucky State Report Card details how students performed during height of COVID pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released its 2020-2021 School Report Card, which provides vital information about specific districts and student performance during a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Department of Education (USED) required standardized testing to be done by students grades 3-8, 10 and 11 in spring 2021 to determine if students were doing well academically. Due to the pandemic, states were able to extend testing windows and shorten tests if needed, though participation rates were lower.

“Participation on the state assessment was lower due to COVID-19 and in-person testing requirements, the report card says. “Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because number of test takers, changes to the assessment, and modified instructional settings.”

Additionally, specific school ratings from the 2020-2021 school year were not included.

“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.

View the State Report Card in the attachment below or click here.

