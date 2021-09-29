LMPD looking for missing, endangered teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager is missing, and her family and LMPD are asking for the public’s help.

Secret Grissom, 15, was last seen Sept. 16 in the 6000 block of Vandre Avenue.

An LMPD flier says Grissom has a medical issue and that her safety could be at risk.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 285 pounds and has brown eyes and purple hair.

Police urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 502-574-LMPD.

