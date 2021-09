LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dixie Highway and Oak Street.

The officer and the other person involved in the crash were taken to University Hospital.

They are expected to be OK.

