Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville and Southern Indiana emergency officials to conduct large-scale counter terrorism training exercise

SWAT teams work to secure scene at simulated anti-terrorism training; Source: KALB
SWAT teams work to secure scene at simulated anti-terrorism training; Source: KALB(KALB)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shootings at schools, malls, movie theatres, concerts happen all too often now.

Hundreds of first responders are getting ready for a large-scale counter-terrorism training exercise this week to help prepare for an emergency. 

City leaders want people to know now so they don’t panic because the training will look and sound very real.

“Operation Thunderstruck” is taking place on Friday, October 1, starting at 9 a.m. 

In Louisville, the exercise will be conducted at Cardinal Stadium. In Southern Indiana, it will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Jeffersonville Riverstage, Jeffersonville Police Department, and the Hobby Lobby parking lot, off Lewis and Clark Pkwy.

“Unfortunately the day and age that we live in we have to prepare our responders and the community as well,” Jody Meiman, Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director said.

More than 350 first responders and officials will participate in the exercise. There will be signage around warning people that what they are seeing is not a real emergency.

The reason they are doing this training exercise is that in an emergency you have to base your actions on experience. Meiman said if you don’t have experience, it’s challenging.

Something new they’ll be testing on Friday is a family reunification and assistance center to practice how to connect people to their loved ones after a tragedy.

In massive tragedies, multiple agencies have to work together.

“We’ve all got roles and responsibilities,” Meiman said. “We have a lot of turnover going on in our public safety agencies. There is no doubt we have lost experience, so we have to make sure the up-and-coming rank and files of the agencies are getting this training.”

Operation Thunderstruck is made possible through a 2.3-million-dollar complex coordinated terrorist attack grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash in Shepherdsville causes roadway standstills
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

Latest News

Massive LED monitors allow for better viewing.
Nearly $8 million in upgrades to KFC Yum! Center promise no bad seat in the house
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
John Ramsey welcomes Louisville Family Audiology to the Listens Live Studio
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Louisville Family Audiology September 29, 2021
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Huber Orchard & Winery September 29, 2021
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Huber Orchard & Winery September 29, 2021