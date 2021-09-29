Louisville and Southern Indiana emergency officials to conduct large-scale counter terrorism training exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shootings at schools, malls, movie theatres, concerts happen all too often now.

Hundreds of first responders are getting ready for a large-scale counter-terrorism training exercise this week to help prepare for an emergency.

City leaders want people to know now so they don’t panic because the training will look and sound very real.

“Operation Thunderstruck” is taking place on Friday, October 1, starting at 9 a.m.

In Louisville, the exercise will be conducted at Cardinal Stadium. In Southern Indiana, it will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Jeffersonville Riverstage, Jeffersonville Police Department, and the Hobby Lobby parking lot, off Lewis and Clark Pkwy.

“Unfortunately the day and age that we live in we have to prepare our responders and the community as well,” Jody Meiman, Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director said.

More than 350 first responders and officials will participate in the exercise. There will be signage around warning people that what they are seeing is not a real emergency.

The reason they are doing this training exercise is that in an emergency you have to base your actions on experience. Meiman said if you don’t have experience, it’s challenging.

Something new they’ll be testing on Friday is a family reunification and assistance center to practice how to connect people to their loved ones after a tragedy.

In massive tragedies, multiple agencies have to work together.

“We’ve all got roles and responsibilities,” Meiman said. “We have a lot of turnover going on in our public safety agencies. There is no doubt we have lost experience, so we have to make sure the up-and-coming rank and files of the agencies are getting this training.”

Operation Thunderstruck is made possible through a 2.3-million-dollar complex coordinated terrorist attack grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

