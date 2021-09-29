Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Names of 14 fallen Kentucky firefighters added to memorial wall

A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. Tuesday...
A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. Tuesday morning, 14 new names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday morning, 14 new names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The families of those 14 were all in attendance as well as coworkers, fire officials and Governor Andy Beshear.

The guests received a plaque, a rose, and a blanket in remembrance of the fallen first responders.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the memorial opening in Frankfort. In that time, over 200 fire fighters have been honored with their names being placed up on the wall.

Each speaker reflected on their wish to never have to add another name to this wall, but each said that until that day they will be right here ready to honor the each of their fallen brothers and sisters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Metro Council pens letter to Fischer urging action be taken on Louisville’s rising crime
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
Indiana COVID cases drop for 3rd straight week