Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Nearly $8 million in upgrades to KFC Yum! Center promise no bad seat in the house

Massive LED monitors allow for better viewing.
Massive LED monitors allow for better viewing.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive LED scoreboard and new sound system are just part of upgrades fans will see when UofL Basketball tips off this season.

“These new LED displays will give us over 12 thousand square feet of dynamic LED viewing throughout the venue,” arena General Manager Eric Granger said.  “Which will create an enhanced fan experience, increased sponsorship opportunities, and an overall better fan experience.”

The price tag is near $8 million and it is largely being spent on technology improvements.

But it also includes 130 thousand square feet of new carpet.

“There had been dollars set aside specifically,” Louisville Arena Chair Leslie Geoghegan said. “Because we believe we do have one of the top venues in the country and we want to maintain that status.”

The arena emerged from a financial crisis in 2017 with its $300 million-dollar-plus debt restructured, claiming to be in a better position to make money and pay for improvements, like new sound and scoreboards.

“Taxpayers basically subsidize all of the losses of the Yum Center,” Denis Frankenberger, taxpayer watchdog and frequent critic of the area’s financing said. “Which amounts to about…$16million to $18 million a year. And it’s a scandal.”

Frankenberger argued that combined public subsidies from Louisville Metro Council, UofL a state-approved TIF, amount to taxpayers overpaying for the arena’s annual debt payments.

”Over a course of several years they get this excess in payments and then they want to spend it,” Frankenberger said. “Now they’re going to spend it on renovation and scoreboards.”

Geoghegan however defended the upgrade expenditures.

”It seems like a very good partnership,” Geoghegan said, “bringing together all the parties between the state and the city because both are definitely benefitting from the KFC YUM! Center being an economic engine for downtown.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash in Shepherdsville causes roadway standstills
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

Latest News

The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
SWAT teams work to secure scene at simulated anti-terrorism training; Source: KALB
Louisville and Southern Indiana emergency officials to conduct large-scale counter terrorism training exercise
John Ramsey welcomes Louisville Family Audiology to the Listens Live Studio
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Louisville Family Audiology September 29, 2021
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Huber Orchard & Winery September 29, 2021
WAVE 3 Listens Live! Huber Orchard & Winery September 29, 2021