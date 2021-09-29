Parents of Indiana Marine injured in Kabul create PO box for letters of support

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart’s recovery is progressing, and her parents have set up a PO box so people can write letters of support and encouragement to her.

On Tuesday, the Marine from Dearborn County departed Walter Reed Hospital for Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, her mother wrote on the Caring Bridge website.

Cpl. Lainhart was taken to Walter Reed after she was injured in the Kabul Airport attacks on Aug. 26.

Her parents created a PO box address so people could continue to write letters to Lainhart now that she is in Chicago.

The mailing address is:

Kelsee Lainhart

PO Box 394

Harrison, Ohio 45030

Her parents said they will then take the letters and messages to Lainhart.

