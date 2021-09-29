Report card is in: JCPS excelling at ACTs, challenged in other areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Report cards can tell you where you stand and where you need to improve.

Districts across Kentucky just received their report cards, leaving JCPS educators to crunch the numbers and consider the circumstances. A worldwide pandemic forced the state’s largest district to change course quickly.

When it comes to eighth-grade readiness: 25 percent of students read at below-basic levels, 30 percent are proficient and 4 percent are advanced. Meanwhile, 22 percent are proficient at math.

“NTI is not in-person instruction,” JCPS Dr. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We said that from the very beginning. Our educators did amazing work trying to meet the needs of kids, but we all know the struggles with virtual learning.”

Out of the more than 90,000 students in the district, 4,000 are homeless and nearly 70 percent don’t have enough money for the support they need. Pollio said it’s important to consider that on top of a pandemic.

There are 16 students for every one JCPS teacher.

Between last year and this year, 971 students have dropped out.

Upon graduating from JCPS, 14 percent of students went to college, and 37 percent went right to work.

When it came to ACT scores, JCPS was close to the state average.

Pollio said the stats say one thing, but he sees the schools excelling, and that numbers don’t always break down the hard work and passion behind the teachers and students.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.