Wild video shows Florida man capturing gator in trash can

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE) - An incredible video has gone viral when a central Florida man took things into his own hands after finding an uninvited guest on his property.

Abdul Gene Malik, an Army veteran, posted a video of his daring alligator capture using a large black garbage bin, saying “I got kids to protect.”

He began with nerves of steel, slowly backing the gator up with the trash can. The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside. He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video concludes as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.