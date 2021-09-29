Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

By KPRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man carjacked a woman in Texas and dragged her four to five blocks, resulting in her death, police said.

“I went outside, and I see everybody. I see their faces,” Elkin Rodriguez said. “I see their reactions, and I knew it was bad.”

Rodriguez shared the surveillance video from his tire shop next door that captured part of the crash at the end. He said he was there at the time.

“When I see the smoke, I realized there was a car accident,” he said. “I hear people screaming.”

Investigators said the suspect stole a cell phone from an auto parts store and was chased by employees. He then ran across the street to a church, where he jumped into a woman’s vehicle.

Officers said the suspect tried to push the woman out of the car, but she had her seatbelt on.

The suspect took off as the woman was trying to get out, hitting six to seven vehicles.

“She was trying to exit the vehicle but couldn’t because of her seatbelt,” said Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department.

After crashing into a pole, police said the suspect took off.

Officers were able to find him with the help of witnesses and take him into custody.

People who witnessed it are trying to make sense of the woman’s death and everything that happened.

“I feel really, really bad for the family. My condolences to the family. That was, that’s horrible,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash in Shepherdsville causes roadway standstills
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

Latest News

The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera