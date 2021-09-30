Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm again Thursday with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued for the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but storm conditions were expected because tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from its center.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft measured Sam’s top winds at nearly 145 mph (230 kmh) Thursday morning. Sam’s swells also could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor formed southwest of the Cape Verde islands, far from land, and was expected to become a minimal hurricane Friday night before dissipating in the central Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment...
Churchill Downs Inc. to open new entertainment site in downtown Louisville
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman