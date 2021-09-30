13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police cruisers swarmed a Memphis school Thursday morning after a shooting.

A 13-year-old student at Cummings K-8 Optional School was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said the boy required surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say the 13-year-old suspect will be charged with attempted first-degree murder

According to Memphis Police Department, the juvenile suspect fled the scene and turned himself in at the police station on East Raines Road about seven miles away.

Neither boy was identified.

Following the shooting, Memphis police cleared the school and moved students and faculty to a staging area.

Students were loaded onto buses to clear the scene. Investigators asked parents to pick up their children from Metropolitan Baptist Church near Lemoyne-Owen College. As of 12:40 p.m., the final families were being reunited with their children.

Shelby County Schools sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

Jerica Phillips, a spokesperson for SCS, said Ray rushed to the hospital to be with the family of the victim. She said the district recently participated in active shooter training.

Ray later spoke with media at Metropolitan Baptist Church, asking the community for support.

“This has to stop,” he said. “We need to look at our laws. This has to stop. No way a child should have a gun. This must stop. But we need the community to help us, help our children.”

Ray shared a notification below with the school board:

“Cummings K-8 is currently on lockdown as SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department are investigating an incident involving a weapon. SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Parents have been notified. I will continue to keep you updated on this situation as we are making sure everyone remains safe.”

Cummings K-8 describes itself as a math-focused optional school within Shelby County Schools that focuses on robotics and coding.

An evening media briefing was held at the Metropolitan Baptist Church later in the evening where Ray, along with other school district leaders, and members of law enforcement gave updates on the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

