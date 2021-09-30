Fall events bounce back in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the St. James Court Art Show, to Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, fall events are bouncing back across WAVE Country after a year of cancellations.

More than 600 artists spent the day Thursday setting up their booths for the 65th St. James Court Art Show, which will kick off Friday and conclude Sunday.

“It’s one of the best,” Alex Fong, an artist at the show said. “It’s good to be back.”

Organizers told WAVE 3 News they expect this year’s show to have a better than average turnout.

“Everybody that we’ve talked to said the crowds are going to be bigger, and we have some indications in terms of reservations in parking lots, bed and breakfasts, all those kinds of things,” Howard Rosenberg, executive director of the St. James Court Art Show said. “We just think it’s going to be phenomenal this year.”

The St. James Court Art Show helps support the Old Louisville neighborhood, in addition to various charities and a scholarship fund.

“(The money goes toward) These greens which we keep up, the church that sells bean soup over at 6th and Hill makes part of their budget, the charities that we haven’t been able to donate to throughout this neighborhood and this city, whether it’s Shakespeare or the Kling center, all those things are going to come back, and that’s what’s great about this show,” Rosenberg said.

Across the river in New Albany, volunteers spent Thursday gearing up for Harvest Homecoming, another event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“Most of the time it takes a tornado or hurricane or something like that to pull the city together, but here it’s Harvest Homecoming,” Vernon Niemeier, a volunteer said.

There are dozens of events that make up the festival, including a movie in the park, scheduled for Friday Oct. 1, an opening ceremony, and the Harvest Homecoming booths, taking place Thurs. through Sun.

“That’s all your unique food vendors,” Casey Dailey, Harvest Homecoming’s Vice President of marketing said. “The donuts, the dumplings, everything that Harvest is known for is usually part of the booth days.”

This year’s Harvest Homecoming parade numbers are down slightly compared to years’ past due to COVID-19, however, Allyson Glass, the vice president of the parade told WAVE 3 News she still expects a crowd.

“I think that’s the best part of the parade is it brings so many members of our community out to either watch it or participate,” Glass said.

For dates and times of this year’s Harvest Homecoming events, click here.

For more details about the St. James Court Art Show, click here.

