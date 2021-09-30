FORECAST: Cloudy but warm to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Increase over the upcoming weekend

COOLER TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds will continue to stream overhead throughout the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures still look to warm into the low 80s.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s across the region.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and, for a few, the low 80s Friday afternoon. Cloudy skies will help to keep highs on the cooler side. We’ll still be cloudy Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Rain chances increase over the weekend, especailly the second half of Saturday into Sunday. Showers may linger through much of next week as well.

