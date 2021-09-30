FORECAST: Not as sunny, but still warm

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Increase over the upcoming weekend

COOLER TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies today, and while slightly cooler, it will remain warm.

Mostly cloudy skies remain for much of the night. Comfortable low temperatures are expected.

Mostly cloudy skies remain on Friday with temperatures hovering just above normal levels.

Mostly cloudy skies will still be around Friday night into Saturday.

Rain at times this weekend, especially the second half of Saturday into Sunday. Showers may linger into much of next week as well.

