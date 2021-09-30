FORECAST: Weekend rain chances going up

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more warm & dry day Friday

Rain chances increase late Saturday, likely Sunday

Much cooler next week with highs in the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to stream in overnight tonight, setting the stage for another mild night with lows in the 60s.

Clouds will break up a bit in the afternoon on Friday, helping to push high temperatures into the 80s once again. It’ll be a dry wrap to the workweek. Friday night continues to look mostly dry but clouds will increase once again as we get closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 60s again.

Saturday is the day of change as scattered storms arrive during the evening. The good news is that most of Saturday before that point looks dry, so get your outdoor plans and lawn mowing in early! Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday.

The area of low pressure we’ve been keeping an eye on in the long range models will lift to the north across the Great Lakes. This will provide the lift needed for increasing rain chances by late Saturday and Sunday. The greatest rain chance appears during the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 70s, continuing through all of next week.

