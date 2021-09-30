Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Lexington

Subedi was last seen Wednesday evening.
Subedi was last seen Wednesday evening.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing woman.

77-year-old Lila Subedi was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when she went out for a walk on Hemp Hill Drive.

Police said Subedi has dementia.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP
The weather is warm to end the week, but not as hot as earlier in the week due to increasing...
FORECAST: Not as sunny, but still warm
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/30 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/30 4AM
A Chevrolet Bolt charging at the Norton Commons YMCA in Louisville Kentucky, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kentucky off to an electric start in anticipation of Ford’s EV battery plants