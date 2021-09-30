Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing woman.

77-year-old Lila Subedi was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when she went out for a walk on Hemp Hill Drive.

Police said Subedi has dementia.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

