Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although the clouds are increasing, we are still doing really well with the weather setup...until Saturday. That is when the cloud deck will lower and the risk for showers goes up. That trend will max out on Sunday with a decent kick of energy pushing in. This would be a setup for strong t-storms but it appears the AM clouds and possible showers will help taper that threat. But we will certainly watch it.

Another cut-off low pressure forms near/over the area next week...keeping the rain chances pretty much daily.

The video will have more!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

The weather is warm to end the week, but not as hot as earlier in the week due to increasing...
FORECAST: Not as sunny, but still warm
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?