Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30

Although the clouds are increasing, we are still doing really well with the weather setup...until Saturday. That is when the cloud deck will lower and the risk for showers goes up. That trend will max out on Sunday with a decent kick of energy pushing in. This would be a setup for strong t-storms but it appears the AM clouds and possible showers will help taper that threat. But we will certainly watch it.

Another cut-off low pressure forms near/over the area next week...keeping the rain chances pretty much daily.

The video will have more!

