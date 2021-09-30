Gov. Beshear says official data now shows COVID-19 cases on the decline in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

Gov. Beshear began by highlighting Kentucky’s partnership with Ford to build the largest electric car project in the country in Hardin County.

“This is the largest single job announcement in our history,” he said. “There is no supply chain in the Unites States for an electric vehicle plant, meaning we’re going to create all of it. And we’re going to have the biggest production units right here in Kentucky.”

The plant is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs. He added that the investment, which is $5.8 billion, is the largest single investment in the Commonwealth’s history.

Governor Beshear also added that Community Wellness Technology, located in Danville, will be making a $15 million investment, which will create 445 full-time jobs. These jobs will start at more than $35 an hour.

He shared that Harbor Steel announced a new facility in Bowling Green, which has potential to create 25 new full-time jobs.

Beshear then announced he has granted Shelby County $850,000 to help with infrastructure repairs and improvements.

After giving updates about the economy, he spoke about driver’s licensing regional offices. His plan is to transfer all licensing services from clerk’s offices to regional offices by October. Online license renewal is now an option for people so they do not have to travel to an office.

Next, Governor Beshear spoke about COVID-19.

“It’s always a hard transition because we’re living these two moments at the same time,” he said in reference to Kentucky’s economic growth in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear announced hospitalizations and cases have decreases over the last seven days. There are also more than 130 ICU beds open across the state.

He says state officials have enough information to say that the Commonwealth is officially in a decline in coronavirus cases.

