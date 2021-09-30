Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky prioritizing people in need of monoclonal antibody treatment

Norton Healthcare offers the monoclonal antibody treatment at two of its Louisville facilities.
Norton Healthcare offers the monoclonal antibody treatment at two of its Louisville facilities.(Norton Healthcare)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new system to determine who can get monoclonal antibody treatments, coming after a nationwide shortage of the antibodies was announced two weeks ago.

Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the antibodies give patients a temporary immune system boost to prevent cases from becoming severe. People at high risk of being hospitalized are eligible.

“If you have no medical problems, you’re very low priority,” Stack said. “If you have high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, there’s a whole list of things, cancer, active treatment with medication that weakens your immune system. All those things would qualify you.”

State governments now supervise distribution of a capped number of treatments given to each state from week to week.

Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief administrative officer of Norton Medical Group, said Norton has been giving about 140 doses of the treatment every day. He said people who qualify haven’t had issues being approved.

“To my knowledge, we haven’t turned anybody away. If they’re eligible, we treat them with this,” he said.

He said only about 10 to 12% of people who received the treatment were eventually hospitalized, but he stressed those were very vulnerable people.

Michele Sawyers got the monoclonal antibody infusion the same week the shortage was announced. She said the treatment did its job and she felt better shortly after receiving it.

Sawyers hopes the shortage doesn’t get worse.

“It is a concern for me because if I were sick with it again, I would really hope that I could get it again if I needed it.”

A list of treatment sites is available here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

Latest News

William Willhoite poses for a picture with students during his time as a school resource officer.
‘It was life changing’: Former SRO says job was most rewarding part of law enforcement career
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
Shooting across from Mary & Elizabeth Hospital under investigation
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1
Hokey Weather Facts 9/30/21