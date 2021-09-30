Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher

As of September 29, only one staff member had returned to work.
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Deputy Law Director David Sanders filed for further changes to a federal order enforcing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools Thursday. The appeal asks the court to consider more conditions that could exempt someone from wearing a mask in school and also provides more reasoning behind the request.

The order stated approximately 16 staff members were sent home without pay for refusing to wear masks on Sept. 28. The staff members sent home included 10 teachers and 5 paraprofessionals.

As a result of the staff members being sent home, approximately 200 students were without their teacher or paraprofessional, according to the order.

The incident comes as Gov. Bill Lee is set to renew his executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates. According to an announcement from the governor, he plans to fight challenges to the order, like the federal ruling in Knox County.

As of Sept. 29, only one staff member had returned to work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

Latest News

WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1
Hokey Weather Facts 9/30/21
Aaron Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck.
Missing Indiana man believed to be in danger, in need of medical care