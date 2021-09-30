Support Local Businesses
Lamar vs Teddy in a battle of former Cards quarterbacks

Former UofL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater face off on Sunday in Denver
Former UofL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater face off on Sunday in Denver(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater, two of the most beloved players in UofL football history. Two NFL quarterbacks who will be on opposing sidelines on Sunday in Denver.

Lamar and the 2-1 Ravens visit Teddy and the 3-0 Broncos.

Teddy played for Charlie Strong at UofL. His biggest achievement was leading the Cards to Sugar Bowl win over #3 Florida in January of 2013.

Lamar played for Bobby Petrino. His biggest achievement was winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016.

“He came back a few times but we didn’t really get after it, talk about much around that time, but for sure that’s my boy though,” Lamar said on Wednesday, adding, “we didn’t really talk about football like that, you know. I need to. I need to holler at him about it though, I need to talk to him about it, for sure.”

Lamar was drafted #32 in 2018 by the Ravens. He was named NFL MVP in 2019.

Teddy was drafted #32 in 2014 by the Vikings. The Broncos are his fifth NFL team.

“The thing that I love about this team is that we’re finding a way to win, you know, and a lot of people don’t understand how hard it is to win in this league,” Bridgewater said. “Everyone thinks sometimes it’s easy, it’s pitch and catch, block, there’s a lot that goes into it.”

The Ravens only loss was a 33-27 setback in overtime on the opening Monday night at Las Vegas. They have a dramatic 36-35 win over Kansas City on NBC Sunday Night Football and a 19-17 win at Detroit last Sunday. Justin Tucker won it with an NFL record 66 yard field goal.

Jackson is the fourth leading rusher in the NFL. He is averaging 83.7 yards a game.

The Broncos are 3-0, but the three wins are over three teams, the NY Giants, Jacksonville, and the NY Jets, who are a combined 0-9. Two of three are led by rookie quarterbacks. Bridgewater beat out Drew Lock for the starting job and has been brilliant. He is completing 76.8 % of his passes, averaging 275 yards a game and has thrown four touchdown passes. He has yet to throw an interception.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

