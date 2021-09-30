Support Local Businesses
LMPD officer called to check on 92-year-old woman, cuts her grass

An LMPD officer was called to check on a 92-year-old woman who neighbors said they hadn’t seen for a few days.(LMPD)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was called to check on a 92-year-old woman who neighbors said they hadn’t seen for a few days.

When Officer Hobbs arrived, the woman was home, but she said she had just gotten out of the hospital, adding that she was embarrassed about her grass not having been cut.

That’s when Hobbs took matters into his own hands today, and cut her grass for her.

The photo below is from LMPD’s Facebook page. It also says the woman tried to pay Hobbs, who refused and said he’d come back some time for coffee.

First Division Officer Hobbs was called to check the welfare of a 92 year old woman. Neighbors hadn't seen her for days ...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

