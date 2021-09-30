LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT Unit was called to an apartment across the street from a hospital to get a shooting suspect that was thought to be barricaded inside to come out.

It happened after a man was shot and ended up at UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 6:35 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, went to the hospital before officers made it to the shooting scene, which was initially reported by Metrosafe to be on Bluegrass Avenue. His gunshot wound was not serious.

A man believed to be the shooter barricaded himself in an apartment near the hospital on Churchman Avenue. After the SWAT Unit was called, Smiley said he was taken into custody just after 9 p.m.

Charges against him are pending. His identity was not revealed.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.