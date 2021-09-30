Support Local Businesses
Metro Council pens letter to Fischer urging action be taken on Louisville’s rising crime

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council is calling on Mayor Greg Fischer to act on the top problem plaguing the city — rising crime.

Among the main points raised in a letter addressed to Fischer from Metro Council President David James (D-District 6), Council Majority Leader Markus Winkler (D-District 17) and Council Minority Leader Anthony Piagentini (D-District 19), to reduce crimes against and among teens and children, it urges Fischer and his administration to work with Jefferson County Public Schools and Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio on hiring school resource officers and partnering with the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

“The city must stop acting like our responsibility ends when the child is on the bus and JCPS must stop acting like their responsibility ends when the child goes home at the end of the day,” the letter says.

Last week, three JCPS students were shot and one died while waiting for the school bus in Russell.

James said Fischer’s administration and Pollio should understand that there is no “dividing line” between the City of Louisville and JCPS.

”(The bus stop shooting) touched everyone at the core of so many people,” James said. “To watch the mayor and Dr. Pollio discuss that as if there’s some dividing line of the city and school system — whatever happens in the community is carried into the schools. Whatever happens in the schools is carried into the communities.”

Metro Council also requested that the mayor find a way to fill the gap in law enforcement officers in the city and increase pressure on the courts.

“There is no question that LMPD are understaffed and that is impacting their ability to fulfill their mission,” the letter says. “What we are lacking is a coordinated strategy to get back to full strength.”

James said Fischer should make use of resources he has available to him, including the $20 million Metro Council approved for improving public safety in the city.

”We were looking to hear about the $20 million dollars we gave him,” James said. “What is he doing with it? What has happened? What has occurred? Who’s been hired? What are we doing? All of those types of things — we didn’t hear any of that and we still haven’t heard any of that”

Mayor Fischer responded to the letter, saying in a statement: “We appreciate the Council’s thoughts and concern for the public safety of our community. These issues are priority areas for my administration, with a great deal of work underway, and we will continue to work with the Council through their committee structure, and continue to keep them and the public updated on our challenges and our opportunities.”

In the letter, Metro Council is also acknowledged to have a responsibility to make changes, such as putting an increased priority on making sure violent offenders are punished as severely as possible and working with state legislators in increasing LMPD’s wiretapping authority.

Read the full letter below.

