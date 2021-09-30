Missing Indiana man believed to be in danger, in need of medical care

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Indiana man Aaron Auxier, 33, who is believed to be in danger and needing medical care.

Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck. He stands 6′ 2″ tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

(Story continues below photo)

Aaron Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck. (Family photo)

Family members told WAVE 3 News they believe Auxier could be in Jefferson County, Indiana.

If anyone knows where he is or could be, call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.