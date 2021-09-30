Report: 2 dead, 7 hurt in apartment fire in Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died and at least seven others were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Frankfort on Thursday morning, according to a report.
NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington reported the fire happened at Leawood Square Apartments in Frankfort. Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge confirmed the two deaths and the seven injuries to WLEX.
