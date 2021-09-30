Support Local Businesses
Report: 2 dead, 7 hurt in apartment fire in Frankfort

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive in Frankfort.(WKYT)
The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive in Frankfort.(WKYT)
By WLEX TV
Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died and at least seven others were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Frankfort on Thursday morning, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington reported the fire happened at Leawood Square Apartments in Frankfort. Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge confirmed the two deaths and the seven injuries to WLEX.

This story will be updated.

