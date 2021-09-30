Report: 2 dead, 7 hurt in apartment fire in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died and at least seven others were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Frankfort on Thursday morning, according to a report.

NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington reported the fire happened at Leawood Square Apartments in Frankfort. Deputy Mayor Katrisha Waldridge confirmed the two deaths and the seven injuries to WLEX.

This story will be updated.

Devastating news at the scene of this apartment fire in Frankfort. Deputy mayor Katrisha Waldridge says two confirmed dead, at least seven injured. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/YHMP4OnOXO — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) September 30, 2021

