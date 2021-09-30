Shooting across from Mary & Elizabeth Hospital under investigation
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Bluegrass Avenue Thursday evening near UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
It happened around 6:35 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said.
The victim was brought to the hospital before officers made it to the shooting scene; their condition is not yet known.
No suspect information has been provided.
Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
