Shooting across from Mary & Elizabeth Hospital under investigation

Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Bluegrass Avenue Thursday evening near UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

It happened around 6:35 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

The victim was brought to the hospital before officers made it to the shooting scene; their condition is not yet known.

No suspect information has been provided.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

