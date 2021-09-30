Shooting across from Mary & Elizabeth Hospital under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Bluegrass Avenue Thursday evening near UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

It happened around 6:35 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

The victim was brought to the hospital before officers made it to the shooting scene; their condition is not yet known.

No suspect information has been provided.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

