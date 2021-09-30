Support Local Businesses
Silver Alert declared for two Mishawaka girls

14-year-old Lilli Davis & 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee
Two missing Mishawaka girls
Two missing Mishawaka girls(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared by the Mishawaka Police Department for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee.

Davis (pictured on right) is 5′2″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans with holes near the knee, and gray Nike Jordan shoes.

Taulbee (pictured on left) is 5′4″ with blonde hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

The two were last seen on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. in the area of the Logan Street bridge at Lincolnway West and are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at (574) 258-1678 or dial 9-1-1.

Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

