Two dead, several hurt after fire at Frankfort apartment building

By Jim Stratman and Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a fire in Frankfort.

The fire happened Thursday morning at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says several people are hurt, but couldn’t give a specific number, saying three to five with one of those being flown to the burn unit at UofL Hospital.

We’re told there are 14 apartment units in the building. Briscoe says they are confident everyone else got out safely.

This is a developing story.

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
If you ever visit the Sacras' house in Shelby County, you would think they're getting a new...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment...
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive in Frankfort.(WKYT)
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
