Two dead, several hurt after fire at Frankfort apartment building
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a fire in Frankfort.
The fire happened Thursday morning at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says several people are hurt, but couldn’t give a specific number, saying three to five with one of those being flown to the burn unit at UofL Hospital.
We’re told there are 14 apartment units in the building. Briscoe says they are confident everyone else got out safely.
This is a developing story.
