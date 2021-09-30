Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Taylor Boulevard between Iroquois and Beechmont Wednesday evening.
It happened around 7:45 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson, near La Guanaquita restaurant.
The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS; the seriousness of their injuries hasn’t been revealed.
No suspect information has been provided.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
