Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Taylor Boulevard between Iroquois and Beechmont Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson, near La Guanaquita restaurant.

The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS; the seriousness of their injuries hasn’t been revealed.

No suspect information has been provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 65 was brought to a standstill in Bullitt County...
1 dead in 7 vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
Hours after a deadly crash on Interstate 65 brought traffic to a standstill in Shepherdsville,...
Train vs. semi crash in Shepherdsville causes roadway standstills
A man's body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Woodbourne Avenue, which is right off Bardstown...
Highlands murder investigation underway after man found dead near Bardstown Road

Latest News

Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
Indiana COVID cases drop for 3rd straight week
The debate over school resource officers in Jefferson County Public Schools has reemerged after...
Expert: School resource officers can’t fix all issues of violence in schools
JCPS students in elementary, middle and high school levels scored below state averages in...
JCPS scored below state averages during pandemic; Pollio calls testing a ‘terrible decision’
Massive LED monitors allow for better viewing.
Nearly $8 million in upgrades to KFC Yum! Center promise no bad seat in the house