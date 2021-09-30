Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot on Taylor Boulevard between Iroquois and Beechmont Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m., according to a Metrosafe spokesperson, near La Guanaquita restaurant.

The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS; the seriousness of their injuries hasn’t been revealed.

No suspect information has been provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

