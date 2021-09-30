Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Churchill Downs Inc. to open new entertainment site in downtown Louisville

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment...
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment venue in downtown Louisville.(Provided)
By John P. Wise
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment venue in downtown Louisville.

>> WATCH LIVESTREAM AT BOTTOM OF PAGE

The 43,000-square-foot facility will be located at 140 South 4th Street, the old US Bank building at the corner of Market Street.

Construction of Derby City Gaming Downtown will begin later this year, and is expected to be completed in time to open early in 2023, CDI said in a statement to media Thursday morning.

The statement also said the facility will include 500 historical racing machines, which allow patrons to wager on video replays of actual horse races that already have been run. It is also commonly referred to as “instant racing.”

Casinos remain illegal in Kentucky, but the downtown location will be CDI’s fourth such venue, and second in Louisville. Derby City Gaming opened on Poplar Level Road in 2018, and is the state’s only licensed gaming facility.

CDI officials, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders are expected to speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This story is being updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
The driver of an SUV was not seriously hurt and is expected to recover after a crash with a...
Car wedged under semi during crash on Bells Lane
Officers found a person dead on Parthenia Avenue while investigating a shooting report on...
Man found dead by LMPD officers; investigation underway
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Two people, including an on-duty LMPD officer, were injured in a crash overnight.
LMPD officer among 2 injured in overnight crash

Latest News

Former UofL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater face off on Sunday in Denver
Lamar vs Teddy in a battle of former Cards quarterbacks
City exploring expansion plans for Louisville City FC
Louisville CIty FC earns 1-1 draw at Atlanta United 2
Massive LED monitors allow for better viewing.
Nearly $8 million in upgrades to KFC Yum! Center promise no bad seat in the house
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Churchill Downs Inc. to sell Arlington Park to Chicago Bears