WATCH LIVE: Churchill Downs Inc. to open new entertainment site in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment venue in downtown Louisville.

The 43,000-square-foot facility will be located at 140 South 4th Street, the old US Bank building at the corner of Market Street.

Construction of Derby City Gaming Downtown will begin later this year, and is expected to be completed in time to open early in 2023, CDI said in a statement to media Thursday morning.

The statement also said the facility will include 500 historical racing machines, which allow patrons to wager on video replays of actual horse races that already have been run. It is also commonly referred to as “instant racing.”

Casinos remain illegal in Kentucky, but the downtown location will be CDI’s fourth such venue, and second in Louisville. Derby City Gaming opened on Poplar Level Road in 2018, and is the state’s only licensed gaming facility.

CDI officials, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders are expected to speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

