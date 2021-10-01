Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Abortion protection bill pre-filed in General Assembly

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Democratic state representatives pre-filed a bill to secure safe and legal access to abortion in Kentucky.

Mary Lou Marzian and Lisa Wilner said it’s in response to abortion challenges across the country, most notably in Texas.

This legislation would ensure the right to abortion, and preserve legal protections put in place by Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting
Aaron Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck.
Missing Indiana man believed to be in danger, in need of medical care
Two missing Mishawaka girls
Silver Alert declared for two Mishawaka girls

Latest News

Some people in Newburg, where Derby City Gaming is located, are hesitant about the new downtown...
Derby City Gaming fans hopeful new downtown gaming space will benefit community
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
COVID-19 is killing Americans in rural areas at twice the rate of those in urban areas
Machines at Derby City Gaming
Kentucky senator: State wants bigger slice of Derby pie with Churchill expansion
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana