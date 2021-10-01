Abortion protection bill pre-filed in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Democratic state representatives pre-filed a bill to secure safe and legal access to abortion in Kentucky.

Mary Lou Marzian and Lisa Wilner said it’s in response to abortion challenges across the country, most notably in Texas.

This legislation would ensure the right to abortion, and preserve legal protections put in place by Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade.

