Actual COVID infection numbers may be double the official count, UofL study says

A new study from UofL recently found the number of Jefferson County people infected with COVID could be twice as high as officially counted.(pixabay)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a time when official numbers indicate COVID cases are declining, there is new information suggesting those official counts do not tell the whole story.

A new study from UofL recently found the number of Jefferson County people infected with COVID could be twice as high as officially counted. It is described as a “startling snapshot of the current state of the pandemic.”

“I think people need to understand there are plenty of people around them who might have mild to no symptoms who are walking around, they may not know they’re infected,” UofL Environmental Medicine Associate Professor Rachel Keith said. “I think what it means to the individual is that COVID has not gone away yet and we still have to be vigilant. We’re kind of in overtime fighting it and we have to continue to make good decisions.”

The study casts a light on the difficulty of tracking the virus when so many may have slight or no symptoms.

In this study, 3,000 Jefferson County people got a nasal swab and test for antibodies. Only 1.1% tested positive for an active infection, and 16% had developed antibodies against the virus indicating they had recently been infected — a very small number, when compared to the test subjects found with antibodies indicating many more people had recently been infected.

“These data indicate that in the last few months, at least 100,000 adults in Jefferson County have had COVID-19,” according to a UofL press release.

The study reaffirmed the importance of vaccinations because people who were vaccinated were 12 times less likely to become infected.

Researchers cautioned against complacency.

“You can personally choose, and you can continue to encourage those around you who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated,” Keith said. “It is safe, it is working. Two, is masking. You know a lot of people feel like they got vaccinated, they did what they were supposed to. Maybe they don’t wear masks as frequently as they used to. Masking is very effective in stopping the transmission of these numbers.”

