Counter-terrorism training exercise planned at several locations Friday morning

First responders will be training to prevent a terrorist attack Friday on both sides of the...
First responders will be training to prevent a terrorist attack Friday on both sides of the Ohio River. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)(John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders will be training to prevent a terrorist attack Friday on both sides of the Ohio River.

It’s going to look real, but organizers are urging residents not to be alarmed.

“Even if it’s a horrible, horrible subject, this is a good thing to prepare our responders,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services spokesman Jody Meiman said. “God forbid (if) anything ever happens to this community on either side of the river.”

In Louisville, the “Operation Thunderstruck” exercise will take place at Cardinal Stadium, and in Jeffersonville, there will be four locations -- the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Jeffersonville Riverstage, the Jeffersonville Police Department and the Hobby Lobby parking lot at 750 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.

More than 350 first responders are expected to participate in the training exercise.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

