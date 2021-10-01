Support Local Businesses
Fallen LMPD officers memorialized outside Second Division

Two memorials now stand outside the Louisville Metro Police Department - Second Division in honor of Officer Peter Grignon and Detective Deidre Mengedoht.(WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two memorials now stand outside the Louisville Metro Police Department - Second Division in honor of Officer Peter Grignon and Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Grignon was shot and killed by a teenager on March 23, 2005. Mengedoht was killed on duty when a truck hit her patrol car during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve of 2018.

Donations and support from the Louisville Metro Police Foundation funded the creation of the memorial stones, which include the names, car numbers, and years served by each officer.

The memorials were unveiled a day after what would have been Grignon’s 44th birthday. His widow, Rebecca Grignon-Reker, was emotional seeing the stones.

“He always wanted to be in a profession that helped people,” she said. “He loved it. He loved the comradery.”

Mengedoht’s friend and former colleague, Officer Justin Haydock, described her as “one of the most caring people you would ever meet.”

He said seeing their faces on the stones brought mixed emotions.

“We go to work every day not knowing if we’re going to go home,” Haydock said. “I think it just reminds these officers every single day to look out for their beat partners, watch out for each other, and it just reminds them of the sacrifice they made and that we make on a daily basis.”

Lieutenant Chris Watkins, who came up with the idea of the memorials, wants people to think of the happy memories of these caring officers.

“That is so important to me because we tend to focus on this being the end point, and realistically, it’s not,” Watkins said. “People have done so many things in their lives and that’s how we need to remember them.”

Other memorials are named after them as well, such as officer Peter A. Grignon Way in Jeffersontown, and part of I-64 called Detective Deidre Mengedoht Memorial Highway.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

