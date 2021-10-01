Support Local Businesses
FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

