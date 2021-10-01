Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Our last fully dry day for awhile

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Increase Saturday PM and especially Saturday night into Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Mainly cloudy with a daily risk for showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies and times today and remaining warm. We’ll stay dry, making today the pick of the three for the St. James Court Art Show.

Dry and warm tonight with clouds increasing toward sunrise on Saturday.

Rain chances are Saturday will start to increase for areas along/north of the Ohio River after 3 PM. We’ll see periods of rain, and potentially some thunder.

The rain will become fairly widespread toward sunrise on Sunday.

Another low pressure will develop next week, keeping the rain chance intact on a daily basis.

