FORECAST: Rain chances increase, especially for second half of the weekend

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances highest late Saturday into Sunday
  • Temperatures tumble back into the 70s for highs Sunday
  • Unsettled weather with highs in the 70s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a few clouds around overnight but it looks mainly dry and mild once again.

Expect lows in the 60s by Saturday morning. The morning on Saturday continues the dry trend but scattered storms will begin barging in during the afternoon, increasing in coverage as we head toward sunset. Highs will be in the mid 80s with quite a bit of cloud cover before the storms arrive.

Thunderstorms will ramp up Saturday night with increasing coverage of rain and thunder toward Sunday morning. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy rain will be with us at times. Lows will be in the mild 60s by Sunday morning. Storm coverage will be highest Sunday morning with more of a scattered shower setup by the early afternoon. Additional showers and storms will try to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening toward sunset. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday.

