FORECAST: Scattered storms Saturday; more likely on Sunday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances highest late Saturday into Sunday
  • Temperatures tumble back into the 70s for highs Sunday
  • Unsettled weather with highs in the 70s next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll stay dry during the morning hours Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Another warm day in the 80s is expected before cooler temperatures work into WAVE Country.

Thunderstorms will ramp up Saturday night with increasing coverage of rain and thunder toward Sunday morning. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy rain will be with us at times.

Lows will be in the mild 60s by Sunday morning. Storm coverage will be highest Sunday morning with more of a scattered shower setup by the early afternoon. Additional showers and storms will try to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening toward sunset. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday.

The unsettled weather looks to continue into next week with highs topping out in the 70s. Rain chances will linger at times throughout the week

