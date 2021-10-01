Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm and dry before weekend rain

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Increase Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday night into Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Mainly cloudy with a daily risk for showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Clouds stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

While Saturday begins mainly dry, rain chances increase as the day wears on. We’ll see scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rounds of rain, and even some thunder, will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Look for lows in the 60s.

Another low pressure will develop next week, keeping the rain chance intact on a daily basis. Rain and clouds look to keep temperatures in the 70s next week.

