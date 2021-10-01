Support Local Businesses
Governor Andy Beshear announces positivity rate less than 10% in latest COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a positivity rate less than 10% in the latest COVID-19 update.

In his full report, the Governor announced 4,118 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday.

1,089 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,900 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 553 people remain in the ICU, with 357 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.67%.

The Governor also announced 34 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,804.

As of Friday, 113 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but three counties in the mountains. Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 139.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

