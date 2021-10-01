Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Group of fathers hope to decrease violence, improve morale at Southwood High School

Dads on Duty
Dads on Duty(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group called Dads on Duty has stood outside of Southwood High School for two weeks to make sure everything runs smoothly.

This comes after massive fights broke out at the school and dozens of student arrests were made.

The group starts just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement. They also walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time.

The dads say they are not a security force, but just fathers hoping to change the tone on campus.

Dads on Duty started with five men and has now grown to a group of 25. If you would like to get involved, you can contact Southwood High School or message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office mourns K9 officer’s death

Latest News

A Moore High School student takes a COVID-19 rapid test in Louisville, KY. JCPS begins their...
JCPS implements ‘test to play’ initiative for athletes, extracurricular participants
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
The purchase of this Kentucky Lottery ticket by a Louisville man has resulted in him being a $3...
Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control