Group of fathers hope to decrease violence, improve morale at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group called Dads on Duty has stood outside of Southwood High School for two weeks to make sure everything runs smoothly.

This comes after massive fights broke out at the school and dozens of student arrests were made.

The group starts just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement. They also walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time.

The dads say they are not a security force, but just fathers hoping to change the tone on campus.

Dads on Duty started with five men and has now grown to a group of 25. If you would like to get involved, you can contact Southwood High School or message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.