Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
Aaron Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck.
Missing Indiana man believed to be in danger, in need of medical care
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
A CDC forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will decline for the third week in a row, but...
COVID: Cautious optimism as hospitalizations decline
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave