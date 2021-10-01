Support Local Businesses
Jeffersonville prepares for terror attack with massive, multi-state training exercise

America has seen terrorist attacks of different scopes, but is WAVE Country prepared?
America has seen terrorist attacks of different scopes, but is WAVE Country prepared?(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - America has seen terrorist attacks of different scopes, but is WAVE Country prepared?

That’s what first responders hoped to find out Friday at multiple sites on both sides of the Ohio River.

Multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana spent Friday morning practicing for the unthinkable.

Joel Thacker works with the Indiana Fire Marshal and focuses on security.

“We hope that it doesn’t happen in the communities, but we know, as we see news and stories across the country, every community needs to be prepared,” he said.

Friday, multiple people pretended to have been hit by an active shooter, an explosive was “detonated” and a vehicle plowed into a crowd -- all types of attacks that have been seen across the U.S. If it ever happened locally, Thacker is one of the hundreds of law enforcement and safety personnel who would respond. He said intensive intelligence research happens around the clock.

“Is it something that someone is just saying to get attention or is it something that is building up and could potentially be a threat,” Thacker said.  “That’s the hard part, so we can’t be wrong at all.”

The practice for the real thing included 300 members from local, state, and federal entities. They worked through their initial response, communication challenges and leaned on what they learned from previous attacks.

Officials at the site said the practice was possible because of a grant the city of Jeffersonville applied for years ago and planned to execute the practice in a joint exercise with Louisville.

