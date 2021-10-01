Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead

A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.(Stone County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (Gray News) – A Missouri man was arrested after trying to sell a catalytic converter on Facebook Marketplace, but it wasn’t the item for sale that got him in trouble.

Look closely at the image used in the listing and you’ll see a large bag of meth sitting on a coffee table next to a spoon and a syringe.

Detectives seized the 48 grams of meth.
Detectives seized the 48 grams of meth.(Stone County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)

Someone alerted the sheriff’s office about the posting and detectives were able to get a warrant to search the man’s home.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said detectives seized 48 grams of meth and a handgun.

“Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now,” Rader said in a Facebook post. “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
Aaron Auxier was last seen on Sept. 28 driving a 2021 GMC Sierra truck.
Missing Indiana man believed to be in danger, in need of medical care
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to give information on a crime to investigators at (502)...
Victim rushed to hospital after Taylor Boulevard shooting
Two missing Mishawaka girls
Silver Alert declared for two Mishawaka girls

Latest News

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: Is the sky really blue?
The latest data from the CDC says more than 183 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and...
States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms