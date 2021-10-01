Man ‘wandering on the tracks’ struck, killed by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD homicide detectives are investigating an incident in which a man died after being struck by a train early Friday morning.

It happened near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane in southern Jefferson County at about 5 a.m.

A police spokesman said the man was “wandering on the tracks in that area and was struck.”

CSX officials said the train conductor sounded the horn and applied emergency braking, but the train was unable to stop.

The LMPD spokesman said the man’s identity was not immediately available, only that he was in his 40s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.