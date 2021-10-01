Support Local Businesses
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana

A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on Sept. 30.
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on Sept. 30.(ISP)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 27-year-old man was found dead on the side of State Road 3 near the Jennings County/Decatur County Line on Thursday afternoon.

The body of Joseph Gill was found by a mowing crew around noon, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. Gill was from North Vernon and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Investigators are working to find out how Gill died, and it has not been revealed if foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should call their local police department or law enforcement agency to give information to investigators.

