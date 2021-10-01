Support Local Businesses
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged, according to Police Chief Randy Patrick.(Antoinette Evans)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Antoinette Evans, the mother of 6-year-old Tylin Parker, who was shot at Newton Elementary School Thursday afternoon, is grateful her son is alive.

However, Evans said she’s shocked and wondering how this could’ve even happened.

“I’m sad that it’s happened to him, that I couldn’t protect my child. I’m mad about it, you know, how it happened. It’s just a lot going on. He’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while. He has to have physical therapy. We’re going to have to have a lot of help with him and stuff because it’s going to be a while before he can start back walking again.”

Evans told Newscenter 11 the bullet went through his lower right back and came out his right buttocks area where he’s now left with a fractured femur. She said the child will need at least two surgeries, with the first one Friday morning.

