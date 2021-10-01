Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge that had students destroying bathrooms.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio School Safety Center is warning schools and educators in the Buckeye state of a new TikTok challenge for October called “Slap a Teacher.”

In the challenge, students are encouraged to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault, according to an OSSC spokesperson.

The incident must be filmed or the challenge does not “count,” the spokesperson says.

School administrators are urged to work to inform parents of the trend in TikTok challenges and speak with students about the potential repercussions if they participate.

The October challenge follows a month of challenges being reported in Tri-State classrooms, some innocuous, others destructive.

Eight students in Boone County were cited on Sept. 18 in connection with the “devious licks” TikTok challenge in which students were encouraged to steal items and destroy bathrooms at their schools.

TikTok took steps to ban the viral challenge around the same time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
LMPD homicide detectives are investigating an incident in which a man died after being struck...
Man ‘wandering on the tracks’ struck, killed by train
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing-Gotham game among NWSL postponements amid sexual coercion allegations

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in break-in shooting at InTown Suites on Preston Highway
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Tyree Smith laid to rest today, police still looking for his killer
In the first nine months of 2021, 21 kids under 18 years old have been shot and killed.
Louisville faces 20 straight months of double digit homicides, LMPD records confirm
East Market Street in the rain, Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Stormy weather is just hours away
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/2 10AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/2 10AM